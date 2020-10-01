MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Rise to the Top

Why Awards Matter

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Snap Shop: DC Autocraft

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

Running a Shop

Going Online To Improve Your Business

PPG launches virtual learning courses on a wide range of topics

October 1, 2020
Advertiser Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS efficiency PPG PPG training training virtual learning
PPGOct

With the current decline in accident rates and miles driven, it’s more important than ever that collision shop owners and managers focus on ways to maximize the efficiency and performance of their operation. 

Attending business training courses is one way to pursue that effort, yet those opportunities are now more limited. Recognizing the current situation, PPG is conducting a series of “MVP Virtual Learning Lessons”—online webinars that incorporate the collision repair business development expertise of its MVP Business Solutions team.     

“Our aim was to give a collision center’s staff a way to further improve the business without having to leave the facility,” explains Mike Gunnells, PPG senior manager for MVP Business Solutions.

Subject matter for the lessons has covered a wide range of topics which, together, are designed to benefit all those shop employees who can play a role in improving the business—from estimators and production managers to technicians and parts people. Some 16 topics are currently offered with plans to add more in the future. 

MVP Virtual Learning Topics

  • Estimating Destructive Weld Tests
  • Understanding Estimating System Procedure Pages
  • Paint Booth Optimization
  • Organizing Profit & Loss for Managers
  • Measuring Profitability for Managers
  • Improving Profitability for Managers
  • Accurate Meticulous Disassembly
  • Discovery … The Missing Link!
  • Estimating & OE Repair Information—Welded-on Panels
  • Estimating Welded-on Panels
  • Estimating Refinish #1
  • Identifying, Sourcing & Locating Collision Parts
  • Parts Cart Standards
  • Parts Mirror Matching
  • 5S Implementation

“We’ve designed these sessions to provide ‘meaty’ content, not just basic overviews of the topic,” adds Gunnells. “As a result, participation has been outstanding. The webinars began last April, and since that time we’ve conducted more than 100 sessions with upwards of 7,000 people attending, including shop personnel, distributors, and PPG staff. We even had one collision shop take time out for their entire team to participate in a learning session.”

Feedback from D&V Autobody’s Ron Maharaj, for example, further underscores the success of the initiative: “This training will greatly help grow our business. We cannot wait to implement these steps in our shop to improve our cycle time and profitability.”

The MVP Virtual Learning Lessons are offered every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon. Each session is one hour long and time is allowed for questions by the participants, making the learning truly interactive. 

As an added bonus, the learning sessions are approved by the I-CAR Industry Training Alliance for annual training credits—especially helpful for those collision repair facilities seeking annual Gold Class status.

If you’re interested in participating in one of our virtual learning sessions, contact your local PPG sales representative. 

 

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Advertiser Content

Sponsored By
Synchrony Car Care

Customer Connection is Key

Sponsored By
Toyota

Toyota Radiators and Repairs

Related Articles

How to Improve Your Effective Labor Rate

Know Your Business

Why is Customer Service Important to your Business?

You must login or register in order to post a comment.