CARSTAR 'Soaps It Up' for Cystic Fibrosis

September 15, 2020
Sept. 15, 2020—CARSTAR, which describes itself as North America's largest franchise network of independently owned and operated collision repair facilities, kicked off its "Shine Month" to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis. 

Throughout the month of September, CARSTAR collision repair facilities will host "Soaps It Up" car washes, according to a press release. Darah Scott, manager of CARSTAR Manassas Collision, says, "We want to see folks get back on the road and getting back to their lives, while we want to help make sure their car looks good and support a great cause." 

CARSTAR began fundraising for cystic fibrosis more than 20 years ago when a franchise partner's granddaughter was diagnosed with the hereditary disease. As of 2019, CARSTAR had raised more than $4 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.  

 

Image: CARSTAR

