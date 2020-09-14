Encore Webinar on COVID-19 Disruptions to Collision Repair Industry

Sept. 14, 2020—Last week, Guild 21 hosted a webinar with Susanna Gotsch, who discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the collision repair industry. After a well-attended event, Gotsch, director and industry analyst for CCC Information Services, will be returning to the Guild 21 platform next month.

Due to the success of her initial webinar, Gotsch has agreed to return on Oct. 8 to provide additional insights and updates into the changing landscape of the industry during these challenging times, according to a release.

Guild 21 is an organization composed of collision repair professionals who are committed to innovation and transparency. The capacity of the upcoming show has been increased to 500 attendees and you can reserve your spot here.