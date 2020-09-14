Sherwin-Williams Partners With Texas College

Sept. 14, 2020—Sherwin-Williams' Automotive Finishes division has partnered with a team from Collin College to expand its new Automotive Technology program.

Collin College's Technical campus, located in Allen, Texas, features a three-story, 340,000 square-foot complex. The Sherwin-Williams team helped to set up the college's spray booth, mix rooms, and prep stations, according to a press release.

Sherwin-Williams also invested in the college's curriculum by outfitting the facility with its Automotive Finishes waterborne basecoat system, Ultra 9K, and FASTLINE products, according to the release.

Just last week, Collin College offered guided tours to visitors to show off its new learning labs.

Image: Collin College