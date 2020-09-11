MENU

News

Fiat Chrysler Pending Recall Due to Emissions

September 11, 2020
Sept.11, 2020—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is working with the U.S. government to recall nearly one million vehicles due to their high pollution rates. 

Fiat Chrysler found excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter "Tigershark" engines. The engines are found in models such as the Jeep Compass, Cherokee, and Renegade, as well as some compact car models, reports the Associated Press

Fiat Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne told the AP the issue was unrelated to any other emissions problems and that the federal Environmental Protection Agency does not plan any enforcement action against the company. 

 

Image: Fiat Chrysler

