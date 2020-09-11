Gerber Collision & Glass Enters Arkansas

Sept. 11, 2020—The Boyd Group Inc., which also sells under the name Gerber Collision and Glass, has entered the state of Arkansas, with the recent acquisition of two collision repair centers.

The two locations in Farmington and Rogers, Ark., which previously operated under the name Northwest Arkansas Collision Center, are the latest acquisition for Boyd, according to a press release.

"We are excited to introduce our high-quality repair to another U.S. state," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the press release. "The opening of these repair centers reinforces our brand and demonstrates our commitment to growth moving forward."