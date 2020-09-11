UTI To Close Collision Repair Program at Sacramento Campus

Sept. 11, 2020—Universal Technical Institute, which describes itself as the nation's leading provider of transportation technology training, recently announced the impending end of its Collision Repair Refinish Technology program at its Sacramento campus, a program that's historically been difficult to fill.

The Institute will continue to offer the collision repair program at its Houston and Long Beach, Calif., campuses, while its Welding Technology program, according to a press release, will be expanded to a seventh campus at the end of 2021.

"Welding is an important piece of our growth strategy," says Jerome A. Grant, chief executive officer at UTI. "It broadens our student base and lets us serve a much wider range of industry customers."

All current students studying collision repair at the Sacramento campus, the release says, will be able to complete the program.

Correction: The previous version of this story incorrectly stated the scope of the closure of the Collision Repair Refinish Technology program at Universal Technical Institute. The program is only ending at UTI's Sacramento campus, and will continue at two others.