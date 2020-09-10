MENU

News

Golf Outing to Benefit Collision Repair Students

Sept.10, 2020—Kennedy-King College has the only post-secondary collision program within the City Colleges of Chicago system, and is set to receive half of the funds raised during the Collision Repair Education Foundation's TopGolf Fundraiser this November, according to a press release.

The funds raised will help Kennedy-King's collision program with the purchase of necessary tools, equipment, and supplies to get students ready for entry-level industry positions, the press release says. 

Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for CREF, says in the press release, "Across the country, this industry is facing an issue of an aging workforce and desperate need for entry-level staff. This focused effort to support Kennedy-King College's collision program will not only help current but also future students within their collision program."

The fundraiser takes place Nov. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at TopGolf Schaumburg, in Schaumburg, Ill. Those interested in participating in or supporting the event can contact Eckenrode at Brandon.Eckenrode@edfoundation.org.

