BendPak Expands—Again

Sept. 10, 2020—BendPak, a global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment, recently announced plans to build a new 70,000-square-foot warehouse right next to its Alabama distribution center. The addition comes fewer than six months after BendPak opened the 100,000-square-foot distribution center in Mobile, Ala., aiming to better serve customers on the East Coast, according to a press release.

Concurrent with the East Coast construction, the press release says, the company is also expanding its Santa Paula, Calif., headquarters by 50,000 square feet, bringing the to some 400,000 square feet. Work there is expected to be complete in a month.

BendPak president and CEO, Don Henthorn, says in the press release, "This phase of expansion comes with an ambitious strategic vision, building upon our heritage of professional quality products. We are focused on bringing our car lifts and garage equipment geographically closer to our customers to improve lead times and customer service."

Image: BendPak