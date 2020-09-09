MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

News

BASF Touts New Eco-Friendly Waterborne Basecoat

September 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
BASF new line

Sept. 9, 2020—BASF announced the release of its new waterborne basecoat line, touting it as including the "Eco-friendliest automotive refinish coatings on the market."

Backing up that claim, the company in a press release says the line, compared to others, boasts the lowest value of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, consistently below 250 grams per liter. Due to a shorter process time in body shops due to the line's formulation for fast and efficient application, use of it can also reduce CO2 emissions.

"With the development of our new refinish product line, we have anticipated the challenges of the changing refinish market and support our customers when it comes to cutting emissions and becoming more efficient and sustainable,” Dirk Bremm, president of BASF’s Coatings division, says in the press release.

The new line also includes "solutions for the body shops of the future," the release says, such as new ergonomic mixing stations. The line will be rolled out later this year, worldwide, under BASF brands Glasurit and R-M.

 

image: BASF

Related Articles

Tracking CrashMaster Collision’s Eco-Friendly Payoff

BASF Launches New Website

BASF Boasts New Products, Celebrity Lineup for SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.