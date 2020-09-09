BASF Touts New Eco-Friendly Waterborne Basecoat

Sept. 9, 2020—BASF announced the release of its new waterborne basecoat line, touting it as including the "Eco-friendliest automotive refinish coatings on the market."

Backing up that claim, the company in a press release says the line, compared to others, boasts the lowest value of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, consistently below 250 grams per liter. Due to a shorter process time in body shops due to the line's formulation for fast and efficient application, use of it can also reduce CO2 emissions.

"With the development of our new refinish product line, we have anticipated the challenges of the changing refinish market and support our customers when it comes to cutting emissions and becoming more efficient and sustainable,” Dirk Bremm, president of BASF’s Coatings division, says in the press release.

The new line also includes "solutions for the body shops of the future," the release says, such as new ergonomic mixing stations. The line will be rolled out later this year, worldwide, under BASF brands Glasurit and R-M.

image: BASF