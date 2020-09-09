MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

Prioritizing Family Time

Visionaries and Integrators

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

Rise to the Top

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

News

Dallas Veteran Presented with New Car

September 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS care collision donated Recycled Rides Program
Thank You
Sept. 9, 2020—A U.S. Navy veteran from Dallas was recently presented with a new and reliable car so she could better take care of her family.

Zita Foto, who joined the Navy as a firefighter and is the single mother of twin, 3-year-old boys, was given a refurbished 2016 Toyota Camry during an Aug. 25 presentation at DFW Collision Center in Arlington, Texas, according to a press release. She received the car as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program; Farmers Insurance donated the vehicle and DFW Collision worked as repair partner.

Per the release, Foto faced issues getting to work and taking care of her family due to her previous, unreliable vehicle.

Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, of which DFW Collision is part of, says in the press release, “Today we were able to show our gratitude to a deserving veteran and thank her for her service by presenting her with a refurbished vehicle.”

Related Articles

James Roach Presented I-CAR Founder's Award

Domestic Violence Survivor Surprised with New Car

CIC: Class A Shop Initiative to Continue, New Revisions to be Presented

You must login or register in order to post a comment.