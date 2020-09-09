Dallas Veteran Presented with New Car

Sept. 9, 2020—A U.S. Navy veteran from Dallas was recently presented with a new and reliable car so she could better take care of her family.

Zita Foto, who joined the Navy as a firefighter and is the single mother of twin, 3-year-old boys, was given a refurbished 2016 Toyota Camry during an Aug. 25 presentation at DFW Collision Center in Arlington, Texas, according to a press release. She received the car as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program; Farmers Insurance donated the vehicle and DFW Collision worked as repair partner.

Per the release, Foto faced issues getting to work and taking care of her family due to her previous, unreliable vehicle.

Darren Huggins, national collision director for Berkshire Hathaway Automotive, of which DFW Collision is part of, says in the press release, “Today we were able to show our gratitude to a deserving veteran and thank her for her service by presenting her with a refurbished vehicle.”