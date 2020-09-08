AASA to Host Technology Conference

Sept. 8, 2020—The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) will host a virtual edition of its annual AASA Technology Conference, featuring a panel of industry experts who will discuss the adoption of new vehicle technologies, according to a press release.

According to the release, one of the experts discussing technology will be Alison Burham, vice president of data science at RepairSmith Inc., a mobile auto-repair startup powered by technology and analytics. She will share her insights on the intersection of vehicle technologies and aftermarket business processes, focusing on the use of telematics data to understand the service and parts needs of a fleet of passenger vehicles. Burham will join executives from Otonomo and Pitstop on the panel.

Burham has more than 25 years of experience applying data and analytics to a wide variety of applications, including CRM, predictive analytics, business intelligence, loyalty programs, and credit risk analysis.

The 2020 AASA Technology Conference is the aftermarket’s business technology event. It brings together those in aftermarket business technology for a series of sessions, panels, and round-table discussions covering the latest trends within the aftermarket technology community, including business processes, IT, part data, and vehicle data, among other topics.