The Best and Worst Cities for Drivers

Sept. 4, 2020—WalletHub recently put out a list of the best and worst cities to drive in. With the upcoming long weekend, knowing what you're in for might not be a bad idea.

One hundred of the largest cities were compared across more than 30 key indicators of "driver-friendliness." In last place with the worst overall score is Oakland, Calif., where vehicle maintenance is most expensive and traffic is the most congested. Among the other worst cities for drivers, per the website, were Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, New York City, and Chicago.

Among the best cities for drivers are Boise, Idaho, Plano, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C. The very best city for drivers is Lincoln, Neb. with the lowest maintenance prices, levels of congestion, and available roadways.

The data was gathered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Wallethub also discovered that due to the pandemic, 20 percent of those who don't already own a vehicle are considering buying one.

Image: WalletHub