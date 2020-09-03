MENU

News

Tom and Ed's Takes On More Shops

September 3, 2020
Sept. 4, 2020—Andy Tylka, a former FenderBender editorial board member and owner and CEO of Tom & Ed's Autobody, has acquired four new collision repair locations across central Indiana. 

The newest acquisition, Riley & Sons, was formed in 1957 and operates in Anderson, Pendleton, New Castle and Greenfield. Tylka plans to keep the "Riley & Sons" name, according to a press release. 

The family-owned Tom and Ed's, prior to the acquisition, owned and operated five facilities in Northwest Indiana. With the addition of Riley & Son's, Tylka has nine shops across the state.

"It was an exceptional opportunity to acquire Riley & Sons to carry on their legacy," Tylka says in the press release. "We are excited to see all locations and employees continue to thrive as an employee-focused business."

 

Image: Tom & Ed's Autobody

