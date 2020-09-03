UAF Awards Scholarships

MENU

September 3, 2020
Sept. 3, 2020—University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) has awarded 461 scholarships to students throughout the country, totaling a record-setting $644,500, according to a press release.

UAF scholarship recipients will be attending two-year or four-year colleges and universities, or an accredited automotive vocational program, during the 2020-2021 academic year. The vast majority are studying to become lube, mechanical, collision, or heavy duty repair professionals, or are pursuing a business or engineering degree that will lead to a career in the automotive aftermarket.

Many named scholarships were awarded on behalf of a variety of individuals and organizations. Those who seek to apply for the 2021-22 academic year scholarships can do so after Oct. 1.

