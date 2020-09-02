Crash Champions Expands to Wisconsin

Sept. 2, 2020—Silver Spring Collision of West Bend, Wis., has been acquired by the Crash Champions organization. With the addition of the facility, Crash Champions now has 40 locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, and California.

The shop, soon to be named Crash Champions-West Bend, was owned and operated by the Lamberty family for more than 40 years, according to a press release. Joey Lamberty, Jr., will remain on staff as general manager of the facility.

Matt Ebert, CEO of Crash Champions, says the Lamberty family and his company share operational standards and values when it comes to repairs and customer service.

"This acquisition is another big step in our expansion as it marks the entry into the state of Wisconsin," Ebert says.