Registration Open for AAPEX Digital Event

Sept. 2, 2020—Like SEMA, AAPEX has announced a digital event in place of this year's cancelled live trade show.

Registration is open for the Virtual AAPEX Experience, according to a press release. The event will include technical and management training, equipment demos, and one-on-one virtual meetings with vendors.

The training sessions are geared toward shop owners, the release says. That schedule can be found here. Registration online can be done via this link.