This Week in Leadership Tactics

September 3, 2020
leadership tactics

Sept. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Lindsay Whalen's Last ChallengePioneer Press 

Lindsay Whalen has taken on a variety of leadership roles. This article covers all that and more—you'd better grab a pen. Last month, she even sat down with our staff to discuss the importance of goal-setting.

10 Leadership Lessons From Food Network ChefsCBS News

Working in a kitchen can be one of the most stressful environments, but the way these chefs put out fires could one day help you with yours. 

Intimidating Bosses Can Change—They Just Need a Nudge  — Harvard Business Review  

Leadership should inspire, not intimidate. 

