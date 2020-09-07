This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

September 7, 2020
Sept. 3, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, Ratchet+Wrench has compiled of a short list of essential leadership materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Beyonce's Business SecretsPinnacle Global Network 

Beyonce didn't earn her $400 million net worth overnight. Check out these helpful hints (a favorite is No. 5) and see if your business could benefit from them as well. 

Tony Hawk Says Authenticity Is Everything In BusinessForbes

Read how Tony Hawk transformed himself from skateboarder to investor to entrepreneur to business leader. 

 How to Make Rational Decisions in the Face of UncertaintyHarvard Business Review  

The year 2020 has been nothing if not an unending slew of curve balls. These four practices will help you make sense of it all and make the best decisions for your business. 

