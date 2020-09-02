This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

MENU

September 2, 2020
ADAPT

Sept. 2, 2020—From terminology to tackling diagnostics and calibrations, ADAPT is going deep into the world of ADAS.

 

Etymology of ADAS

There can be multiple names for the same kind of system from different OEs. To make sense of it all, this expert uses the metaphor of making brownies.

 

New Report Tests Limits of Current ADAS

In order to incorporate ADAS features into everyday driving, it's important to know how well they're working (or not working). This report shines some light on the true functionality of those systems.

 

To Live, Die, or Certify?

OE certification is becoming a huge part of the ADAS diagnostic and calibration process. Get introduced to the costs and processes (and best practices) of these certifications.

 

A Peek Inside LaMettry's Collision's ADAS Calibration Center

See the process in action at a shop that's gone all-in on ADAS. LaMettry’s president of operations Darrell Amberson says it was in 2018 that the MSO realized calibrating advanced driver-assistant systems following accidents was going to become a regular part of its business.

