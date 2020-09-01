Lawson Products Partners With Partsmaster

Sept. 1, 2020—Lawson Products, a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, recently acquired Partsmaster, one of the industry's leading maintenance, repair, and operations solutions provider. This is Lawson's seventh and largest acquisition in five years.

Michael DeCata, president and CEO of Lawson, says, "Partsmaster is a strong strategic fit with a similar VMI business model, similar product margins, a complementary product offering, and a passion for providing great services to customers."

According to a press release, Partsmaster serves more than 16,000 customers with 200 sales representatives, bringing in roughly $63 million a year. Lawson Products will shell out $35.3 million for the acquisition.

President of Partsmaster, David Weiss, says, "The entire Partsmaster team will greatly benefit from Lawson’s expanded product offering and North American distribution capabilities, while Lawson will acquire a highly trained sales force along with a wide array of proprietary products to not only keep customers running, but also reduce their parts, labor, and downtime costs.”