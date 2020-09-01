MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0920Digital EditionOnline Edition

I-CAR Training is Coming to More Shops

Snap Shop: Prestigious Auto Body & Painting

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Keith Myers

The Keys to Finding Time for Industry Education

Why Awards Matter

Prioritizing Family Time

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Daniel Trapp

Hire the Best, Forget the Rest

Doubling Down on Safety During the Pandemic

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Ron Zappetillo

Tips for Mastering Customer Service Scheduling

The 2020 FenderBender Awards: Tanya Williams

News

TechForce Addresses the Elephant in the Shop

September 1, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision decline mechanic shortage technical school Technician
;k;jk;jk

Sept. 1, 2020—The TechForce Foundation released its 2020 Transportation Technician Supply & Demand Report, which revealed that the transportation technician shortage continues to worsen. The report also says that technician shortages are increasing despite a slight increase in post-secondary degrees and certifications for diesel technicians. 

Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, says in a press release, "Despite record rates of unemployment, there continues to be strong demand for our graduates. Employers need skilled technicians to fill essential jobs and, as many in our nation look for new paths to prosperity, we're seeing growing interest in our programs and in technical careers."

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to students studying technical education and pursuing careers as transportation technicians. You can download the foundations's report here

 

 

 

Related Articles

Read the Report that Addresses Cybersecurity Concerns for Connected Vehicles

Conn. Senator Addresses 1963 Consent Decree at Body Shop

CIC Addresses OE Training Requirements on Day 2 in Atlanta

You must login or register in order to post a comment.