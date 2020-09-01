TechForce Addresses the Elephant in the Shop

Sept. 1, 2020—The TechForce Foundation released its 2020 Transportation Technician Supply & Demand Report, which revealed that the transportation technician shortage continues to worsen. The report also says that technician shortages are increasing despite a slight increase in post-secondary degrees and certifications for diesel technicians.

Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, says in a press release, "Despite record rates of unemployment, there continues to be strong demand for our graduates. Employers need skilled technicians to fill essential jobs and, as many in our nation look for new paths to prosperity, we're seeing growing interest in our programs and in technical careers."

TechForce Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to students studying technical education and pursuing careers as transportation technicians. You can download the foundations's report here.