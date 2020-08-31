MENU

Classic Collision Continues Expansion

August 31, 2020
Aug. 31, 2020—Classic Collision, LLC, is an Atlanta-based repair operator and has just announced its third acquisition since July 10. Most recently, it absorbed two Fender Mender Auto Body locations in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., according to a press release. 

The Fender Mender locations, which will soon be known as Classic Collision Downtown Fort Lauderdale and Classic Collision Executive Airport, have served their communities since 2003. 

Mark Bruno, former owner of Fender Mender Auto Body said, "We are excited for this next chapter and to join forces with a company whose vision and values align so closely with ours."

With the latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates 39 centers across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina. 

