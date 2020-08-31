CCG Adds 500th Location

Aug. 31, 2020—Earlier this month, Certified Collision Group, a solutions company for OE-certified repairers, added its 500th independent affiliate location.

According to a press release, each of its locations are dedicated to providing targeted value to strategic vendors and insurance partners. The addition of the 500th location comes in the first five years of the Certified Collision Group.

Marc Sebastian, CCG co-founder says, "We are grateful to reach this milestone of 500 locations while staying true to our founding principles. Ensuring our network integrity and tenets are maintained, while growing, is critical to providing continued value to all constituents of the network."