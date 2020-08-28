Collision Industry Foundation Fundraising for Hurricane Relief

Aug. 28, 2020—Following the landfall of Hurricane Laura this week on the Gulf Coast, the Collision Industry Foundation is seeking donations to assist the industry professionals and their families affected by the storm.

“Many industry events including SEMA have been cancelled in 2020, resulting in a significant reduction in money spent on tradeshow booths, receptions, airfare and hotels," Dan Risley, CIF board trustee and CCC Information Systems vice president of Quality Repair & Market Development, says in a press release. "We encourage everyone to consider reallocating some of those cost savings to CIF to help collision repair professionals who have been directly impacted by Hurricane Laura. There is a real need today! And your tax-deductible donation will make a difference in someone else’s life.”

To donate, go to the foundation's website. CIF is also asking members of the collision industry to spread the word about its fundraising effort over social media.