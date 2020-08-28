Service King Opens New Texas Location

Aug. 28, 2020—Service King announced the opening of a brand new 14,000-square-foot shop in Houston, its 27th in the market, according to a press release.

Service King of Liberty Lakes will have 20 employees to go along with its 18 production bays and two paint booths. The shop network opened two other locations in the Houston area in June: Service King Fairbanks and Service King Spring Stuebner.

Beyond the new locations, the company says in the press release that various locations that since April had been operating as intake-only shops for damaged vehicles, due to COVID-19, are being ramped back up to full production.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the continued growth of Service King's footprint amidst these challenging times," says Jeff McFadden, Service King president. "Family values and superior service remain the cornerstone of our business model and procedures. That mission is now more important than ever and enables us to unite our teammates once again while delivering that bedrock promise for our customers and partners."