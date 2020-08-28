SEMA Announces Online Market Event

Aug. 28, 2020—In lieu of some of the business dealings that take place at the SEMA Show, the organization announced an online marketplace for manufacturers and resellers to close some sales.

In a press release, SEMA says that the online event, SEMA360, will take place Nov. 2-6.

“SEMA360 is the ideal solution to bring the industry together, at a time when we’ve all been kept apart," SEMA CEO Chris Kersting says in the release. "The platform allows qualified buyers to interact with manufacturers, see innovative new products, check out top SEMA Show builds, and take in industry-leading educational offerings."

The platform will allow manufacturers to showcase their wares online, interact with others and allow for education sessions. There will also be vehicle reveals.

The platform does come at a cost of $495 for SEMA members and $1,495 for non-members. There is also a registration fee of $25 for non-members. Registration opens on Sept. 3 at www.sema360.com.