MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

SEMA Announces Online Market Event

August 28, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
computer

Aug. 28, 2020—In lieu of some of the business dealings that take place at the SEMA Show, the organization announced an online marketplace for manufacturers and resellers to close some sales.

In a press release, SEMA says that the online event, SEMA360, will take place Nov. 2-6.

“SEMA360 is the ideal solution to bring the industry together, at a time when we’ve all been kept apart," SEMA CEO Chris Kersting says in the release. "The platform allows qualified buyers to interact with manufacturers, see innovative new products, check out top SEMA Show builds, and take in industry-leading educational offerings."

The platform will allow manufacturers to showcase their wares online, interact with others and allow for education sessions. There will also be vehicle reveals.

The platform does come at a cost of $495 for SEMA members and $1,495 for non-members. There is also a registration fee of $25 for non-members. Registration opens on Sept. 3 at www.sema360.com.

Related Articles

Axalta Announces 2017 SEMA Show Event Schedule, Special Guest Appearances

ASE to Host Online Event on ADAS

SEMA Announces Finalists for Battle of the Builders

You must login or register in order to post a comment.