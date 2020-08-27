MENU

Auto Tips for Hurricane Season

August 27, 2020
Aug. 27, 2020—With Hurricane Laura making landfall on the gulf coast and September being the peak month of hurricane season, being prepared is of utmost importance—as is keeping your car safe.

GEICO shared tips for how to get ready for an approaching storm, as well as how to get around during it and in its aftermath. With strong late summer thunderstorms still a possibility for inland locales, the insurance company's tips are useful for many. Here are some of the tips:

Before the storm:
Clean up: Pick up any objects that could become airborne during the high winds.
Fill up your vehicle: Getting gas after a hurricane may present problems if the power is out.
Have an evacuation plan: Identify a safe place and discuss how you will communicate with your family if you are separated.

In flooded conditions:
Avoid driving through high water: If you don’t see the painted lines, don’t drive through. Getting your car stuck in high water is no joke. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away, according to Ready.gov.

