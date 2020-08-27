MENU

Indiana CARSTAR Shop Golfs for Make-A-Wish

August 27, 2020
Aug. 27, 2020—An Indiana CARSTAR shop held a modified version of its annual charity golf tournament to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and make kids' wishes come true.

Put on by CARSTAR Liss Auto Body, the 15th Annual Charity Golf Outing happened Aug. 6 at White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, I.N., home of the shop, and raised $20,000, according to a press release.

"Holding a golf outing during these unprecedented times was a tough decision, however, we decided to continue supporting this great cause and we are so glad we did,” says Charlotte Liss, CARSTAR Liss Auto Body marketing manager. “We modified the outing to keep everyone safe and forged forward creating astounding results. We are blessed to have some amazing business partners as well as friends and we deeply appreciate those that have helped us make this all possible.”

Xavier, a 12-year-old from Hobart, I.N., according to the press release, is one of two children who will receive a "wish" funded by cash raised by the tournament. He's receiving a small fishing boat, so he and his family can have time away from his difficult medical routines.

