Airbag Defect to Cost Honda Almost $100 Million

Aug. 26, 2020—Forty-six states that had sued Honda over airbag defects reached a $96.5 million settlement with the carmaker on Tuesday. Honda allegedly neglected to inform customers about defects in its vehicle's Takata airbags, reports CBS News.

Takata airbags have been under scrutiny since it was discovered they deploy in a dangerous and sometimes fatal fashion. The propellant found in the airbags can burn too quickly, causing the airbags to rupture instead of safely deploying. Such rupturing airbags have been known to spew metal shrapnel into vehicles.

The defect has been blamed for some 200 injuries and 14 deaths in the United States. California will get one of the largest payouts from the settlement, receiving $11.3 million.

Image: NBC