This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Aug. 26, 2020—Take a deep look into one of the most unique auto shops operating today. ADAPT's three-part series on Electrified Garage touches on the motivations of the three owners, their specialties and their vision for independent Tesla and EV repair.

Plus, catch up with the latest guidance on setting up for ADAS work, whether you're looking to retrofit the right space or if you're conscious of your budget.

Electrified Garage

Part one can be found here and covers Chris Salvo, a former BMW and Tesla tech who decided to strike out on his own with Electrified Garage. Part two examines Chad Hrencecin, who also has BMW and Tesla on his resume and is the second co-owner of Electrified Garage. Finally, check out this podcast with Rich Benoit, aka RichRebuilds, who is a self-taught tinkerer and YouTube personality. Benoit talks to ADAPT about his work, Tesla's impact and how his independent work is getting in on the fun.

The Right Space for ADAS Calibrations

When it comes to ADAS calibrations, space is at a premium. But as we learn more about the sensitivities of these sensor systems, it becomes clear that there's more to it than just square footage. It's about the space environment.

Perform Calibrations While Preserving Your Bottom Line

This article looks at how operators can determine which kind of calibration is right for your shop—and budget.