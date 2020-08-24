Tesla Seeks Approval for Child Sensor

Aug. 24, 2020—Tesla has asked the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to market an interactive motion-sensing device designed to protect children from being left in cars. The device is powered by millimeter-wave sensors and needs approval from the FCC to operate at higher power levels than allowed under current rules.

According to Autoblog, the radar-based device would utilize four transmitting and three receiving antennas in order to "provide depth perception and 'see' through soft materials such as a blanket covering a child in a restraint." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that in 2019 and 2018, 54 percent of deaths suffered by a child left in the backseat of a car were accidental. Tesla's sensor aims to decrease that number.

From now until Sept. 21, the FCC is seeking public comment regarding Tesla's request.