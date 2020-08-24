MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Tesla Seeks Approval for Child Sensor

August 24, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS children death fatality heatstroke hot car kids locked tesla
jhgfds

Aug. 24, 2020—Tesla has asked the Federal Communications Commission to allow it to market an interactive motion-sensing device designed to protect children from being left in cars. The device is powered by millimeter-wave sensors and needs approval from the FCC to operate at higher power levels than allowed under current rules. 

According to Autoblog, the radar-based device would utilize four transmitting and three receiving antennas in order to "provide depth perception and 'see' through soft materials such as a blanket covering a child in a restraint." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that in 2019 and 2018, 54 percent of deaths suffered by a child left in the backseat of a car were accidental. Tesla's sensor aims to decrease that number.

From now until Sept. 21, the FCC is seeking public comment regarding Tesla's request. 

Related Articles

Tesla Approves Pro Spot Riveting System

Tesla Approves Spanesi Equipment

You must login or register in order to post a comment.