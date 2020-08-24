Guild 21 Announces Susanna Gotsch as Speaker

Aug. 24, 2020—Guild 21, formed in 2012, is an organization of collision repair professionals that seeks to innovate the way information is shared throughout the automotive industry. It has announced the guest for its September webinar, which will cover disruptions to the industry, most recently COVID-19. Hosted by CCC director and industry analyst Susanna Gotsch, the webinar aims to be in line with Guild 21's oath for repairers.

Gotsch has been with CCC since 1992 and is the author of "The Crash Course." She's been lauded as one of the "most influential women in collision repair."

The oath encourages repairers to "stand for sweeping innovation" and "to be accountable and committed to transparent customer-focused solutions," according to the guild's creed. The webinar is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST. Register for the webinar here.