FCA Recalls Almost 60,000 Vehicles

Aug. 24, 2020—Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling 58,016 vehicles in order to update their powertrain software in order to prevent engine stalls, according to Green Car Congress.

FCA carried out an investigation into the vehicles and discovered that the tone wheel in a small number of engines may disrupt signal transmission, causing the engine to stall. The recall is for Ram 1500 trucks that were manufactured between 2014 and 2019, and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs that contain 3.0-liter diesel engines.

There haven't been any reported injuries or accidents related to the issue, but FCA urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices. The notices will be sent out in October and if your vehicle is affected the software update will be free of charge.