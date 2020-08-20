Mitchell Announces Glass Repair Solution

Aug. 20, 2020—Mitchell announced another management solution to streamline the workflow of glass repairs, the Mitchell Cloud Glass Solution. The glass repair and replacement system will directly link to repair procedures from the latest OEM information, reports Business Wire.

"Mitchell Cloud Glass is the next generation in auto glass claims and repair technology," says Mitchell's senior vice president of repair sales Jack Rozint. "Mitchell Cloud Glass also assists with facilitating proper, safe windshield repair by offering technicians access to integrated OEM repair procedures and our best-in-class recalibration tools for vehicles with ADAS that depend on precise calibration of the front-facing cameras used in lane departure systems.”

Cloud Glass solution, which will first be available to U.S. customers, paired with Mitchell's diagnostic and calibration tools, aims to save technicians time and help ensure the proper repair of vehicle windshields.