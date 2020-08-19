MENU

Ohio Interstate Safety Corridor a Success

August 19, 2020
Aug. 19, 2020—The Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to establish a Distracted Driving Safety Corridor along a 14-mile stretch of Interstate 77, which is known for high levels of distracted driving, and so far, the effort has been a success.

Some 1,982 crashes involving inattentive driving were reported in the I-77 corridor, in 2018 and 2019. Of those, 661 were injury crashes and five resulted in a death, reports the Alliance Review.

The I-77 safety corridor is one of many such stretches in Ohio. All share the same goal of raising awareness about distracted driving and being zones of enhanced enforcement.

Beyond more police patrols in the corridors, they're lined with bold signage with phrases such as "SAFETY CORRIDOR NEXT 14 MILES ZERO TOLERANCE;" "ENTERING DISTRACTED DRIVING SAFETY CORRIDOR;" and "SAFETY CORRIDOR STRICT ENFORCEMENT SPEEDING AND DISTRACTED DRIVING."

As of Aug. 18, Interstate 77 had gone 30 days without an accident. 

 

