CCC Ties the Knot with Service King

August 19, 2020
Aug. 19, 2020—CCC Information Services Inc. announced that Service King Collision has named it as its parts eCommerce provider. CCC Parts falls under the CCC ONE repair platform, and works to connect collision repairers with parts suppliers and management, while streamlining the ordering process. 

Service King began implementing CCC ONE in 2019 as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the company's ability to innovate at scale, according to a press release. With 300 locations spanning 24 states, Service King is positioned to implement system-wide upgrades, try new technology, and to pivot to better serve consumers.

“CCC is committed to supporting Service King in its mission to streamline operations, accelerate innovations, and perform for its customers,” Mark Fincher, vice president of solution services for CCC, says in the press release. “Times like now underscore the important role technology plays in supporting a company’s need to pivot or adopt new practices. We’re proud CCC ONE is a valuable component of Service King’s drive for innovation.”

