AASP Gears Up for Virtual Show

Aug. 17, 2020—The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers/New Jersey is making final adjustments to its upcoming virtual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show taking place this weekend, Aug. 21-23.

The 2020 event is free of charge and allows attendees to visit virtual booth pages online and even schedule virtual meetings with vendors, according a press release. Also available for registration are tuition-based Collision P.R.E.P. educational sessions, thanks to the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association.

"We are still disappointed that we were forced to cancel the actual NORTHEAST show," says AASP/NJ president Jerry McNee. "But we are very excited to be able to bring some semblance of the experience to our exhibitors and attendees through the virtual show starting next weekend."

Register for or attend the show, which opens at 5 p.m. EST on Friday, by going to the AASP/NJ website.