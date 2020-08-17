MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Detroit Automakers' Ventilator Contracts Almost Up

August 17, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS coronavirus COVID-19 ford Ford Motor Company general motors ventilator ventilators
hospital

Aug. 17, 2020—Detroit's two largest automakers—Ford and General Motors—are nearing completion of their federal contracts to manufacture ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Ford will have made about 43,000 ventilators by late next week and is expected to reach 50,000 by the end of August, which will fulfill its $336 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.

General Motors is set to reach 30,000 ventilators by the end of August, which will fulfill its $490 million contract.

Ford partnered with General Electric Co. to fill the order, while GM worked with Seattle-area medical-device maker Ventec Life Systems.

Related Articles

GM Signs $490M Contract to Build Ventilators

Automakers to Produce Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

You must login or register in order to post a comment.