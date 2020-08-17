Detroit Automakers' Ventilator Contracts Almost Up

Aug. 17, 2020—Detroit's two largest automakers—Ford and General Motors—are nearing completion of their federal contracts to manufacture ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, Ford will have made about 43,000 ventilators by late next week and is expected to reach 50,000 by the end of August, which will fulfill its $336 million contract with the Department of Health and Human Services.

General Motors is set to reach 30,000 ventilators by the end of August, which will fulfill its $490 million contract.

Ford partnered with General Electric Co. to fill the order, while GM worked with Seattle-area medical-device maker Ventec Life Systems.