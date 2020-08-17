MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

IADA Education Initiative Continues

August 17, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS appraisal ASE Carfax collision education IADA LKQ

Aug. 17, 2020—The Independent Automotive Damage Appraisers Association has partnered with other industry leaders like I-CAR, CarFax, LKQ, and Mitchell as part of its education initiative. 

The aim of IADA's initiative is to promote education across all sectors of the collision and claims community. Its first event, a webinar, was held last month where presentations were given by its partnering companies. 

Executive vice president of IADA, Peter Sheehan, says in a press release, "We're proud to have industry leaders such as I-CAR, ASE, LKQ, and Mitchell supporting our events by giving highly educational and engaging presentations on the latest subjects for auto industry personnel. And more, some of these organizations have generously offered to financially sponsor our events, allowing us to make them bigger and better."

The next webinar is scheduled for Aug. 28 and you can register here.

 

 

Related Articles

CARSTAR Continues Initiative to Expand in Calif.

CIC: Class A Shop Initiative to Continue, New Revisions to be Presented

You must login or register in order to post a comment.