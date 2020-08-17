IADA Education Initiative Continues

Aug. 17, 2020—The Independent Automotive Damage Appraisers Association has partnered with other industry leaders like I-CAR, CarFax, LKQ, and Mitchell as part of its education initiative.

The aim of IADA's initiative is to promote education across all sectors of the collision and claims community. Its first event, a webinar, was held last month where presentations were given by its partnering companies.

Executive vice president of IADA, Peter Sheehan, says in a press release, "We're proud to have industry leaders such as I-CAR, ASE, LKQ, and Mitchell supporting our events by giving highly educational and engaging presentations on the latest subjects for auto industry personnel. And more, some of these organizations have generously offered to financially sponsor our events, allowing us to make them bigger and better."

The next webinar is scheduled for Aug. 28 and you can register here.