News

Ford Recalls More Than Half a Million Vehicles

August 14, 2020
Aug. 14, 2020—More than half a million Ford vehicles are being recalled across North America due to brake issues.

The issue stems from the front brake hoses, which have been found to rupture and leak braking fluid, causing the driver to exert more pressure over a longer distance in order to stop, reports Fox 11 news

The SUV recall is for 558,000 units, including certain 2015-2018 Ford Edge models and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX models. Ford will notify owners the week of Sept. 14 if their vehicles are affected.

 

Image: Ford

