PSE Acquires Nyquist

Aug. 14, 2020—Painters Supply and Equipment Co. announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of Nyquist Inc., an auto paint supplier. The acquisition adds five mid-Atlantic locations to PSE's lineup.

“We are excited to welcome Nyquist to our growing PSE family of businesses,” Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE, says in a press release. “The team at Nyquist has done an outstanding job growing the business in the markets they serve and we look forward to partnering with them to strengthen the business further to ensure long-term growth.”

Both Nyquist and PSE share the same mission of providing efficient service and solutions to their customers. PSE now has more than 50 locations across the country.