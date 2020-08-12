ATI Partners with Profit First Professionals

Aug. 12, 2020—Automotive Training Institute, a leading coaching and training company, announced a partnership with Profit First Professionals in the hopes of "eradicating entrepreneurial poverty" in the automotive repair industry.

Profit First Professionals calls itself "an elite network of accounting professionals" that aims to educate its partners about the economic issues of today. According to a press release, beginning in July, ATI kicked off a multi-week training program for its 33 coaches to "become certified to provide profit first focused financial disciplines and behaviors" for its members.

Co-founder and managing director of Profit First Professionals, Ron Saharyan, says, "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of automotive shop owners."