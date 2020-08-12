MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

ATI Partners with Profit First Professionals

August 12, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS automotive collision educate Industry Partnership

Aug. 12, 2020—Automotive Training Institute, a leading coaching and training company, announced a partnership with Profit First Professionals in the hopes of "eradicating entrepreneurial poverty" in the automotive repair industry. 

Profit First Professionals calls itself "an elite network of accounting professionals" that aims to educate its partners about the economic issues of today. According to a press release, beginning in July, ATI kicked off a multi-week training program for its 33 coaches to "become certified to provide profit first focused financial disciplines and behaviors" for its members. 

Co-founder and managing director of Profit First Professionals, Ron Saharyan, says, "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of automotive shop owners." 

Related Articles

Service King Partners with Dealership, Expands in Seattle

You must login or register in order to post a comment.