This Week in Leadership Tactics
Aug. 13, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
3 Sure Ways Leaders Can Unleash Their People's Success — Inc.
Unlocking potential is one of the most important roles a leader can play. Here's how you can do it in your business.
The 7 Hallmarks of Good Leadership in the Pandemic — Fast Company
Be honest. Take responsibility. Show compassion. Here's how.
8 Ways Managers Can Support Employees’ Mental Health — Harvard Business Review
Nearly 42 percent of employees report a decline in mental health since the pandemic began. Here's how to ensure you're there for them.