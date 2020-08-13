This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

August 13, 2020
Aug. 13, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Sure Ways Leaders Can Unleash Their People's Success — Inc. 

Unlocking potential is one of the most important roles a leader can play. Here's how you can do it in your business.

The 7 Hallmarks of Good Leadership in the Pandemic — Fast Company

Be honest. Take responsibility. Show compassion. Here's how.

8 Ways Managers Can Support Employees’ Mental Health — Harvard Business Review  

Nearly 42 percent of employees report a decline in mental health since the pandemic began. Here's how to ensure you're there for them.

