News

Honda Recalls More Than 300,000 Odyssey Vehicles

August 11, 2020
Aug. 11, 2020—The National Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 300,000 Honda vehicles are being recalled due to a potentially dangerous door latch defect. The recall includes certain 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey models that have doors that can malfunction while driving.

According to Clarksville Online, water may enter the outer door handle cables that are used for sliding rear doors. Should this occur and the temperature drops below freezing, it could prevent the door from latching securely and allow it to open as the vehicle reaches top speed. 

Honda plans to notify some 324,194 vehicle owners and to offer power sliding door handle replacements, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin at the end of September.. 

Image: Honda

