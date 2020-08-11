Military Member Gets New Car

Aug. 11, 2020—The National Auto Body Council awarded a member of the United States military a vehicle of her own last month, to thank her for her service and to offer a semblance of stability in these trying times.

Tammy Dempsey is a dedicated member of the armed forces and now, thanks to the Recycled Rides program. she is also the proud new owner of a Toyota SUV. NABC's Recycled Rides program gives vehicles to deserving community members with the help of GEICO and CARSTAR.

Dempsey's presentation was held at Joint Base McGuire Air Force/Fort Dix in Burlington County, N.J., according to a press release.

The Recycled Rides program began in 2007 and has given more than 2,500 vehicles to deserving community members.

Image: NABC