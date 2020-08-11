MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0820Digital EditionOnline Edition

Lessons Learned from Business Titans

The Keys to Making Industry Connections

Push Gross Profits to the Next Level

5 Must-Haves for Your Paint Department

How to Simplify Innovation

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

The Importance of Shop Social Media Policies

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Vallejo

What to Consider When Approached by a Consolidator

The Art of the (COVID) Comeback

10 Wishes for the Industry

Improve Time Management

News

Military Member Gets New Car

August 11, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS awarded free military NABC Toyota
jhgfd

Aug. 11, 2020—The National Auto Body Council awarded a member of the United States military a vehicle of her own last month, to thank her for her service and to offer a semblance of stability in these trying times.

Tammy Dempsey is a dedicated member of the armed forces and now, thanks to the Recycled Rides program. she is also the proud new owner of a Toyota SUV. NABC's Recycled Rides program gives vehicles to deserving community members with the help of GEICO and CARSTAR.

Dempsey's presentation was held at Joint Base McGuire Air Force/Fort Dix in Burlington County, N.J., according to a press release.

The Recycled Rides program began in 2007 and has given more than 2,500 vehicles to deserving community members. 

 

Image: NABC

Related Articles

Progressive, CARSTAR Give Cars to Military Families

NABC Elects New Board Members

You must login or register in order to post a comment.