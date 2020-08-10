MENU

No Deal On Second Stimulus Check

August 10, 2020
money

Aug. 10, 2020—The White House and Democratic congressional leaders have failed to reach an agreement on a new stimulus relief bill, reports FOX 23.

According to the report, a meeting last Thursday marked the ninth time that congressional leaders have met in the past two weeks. And by now, the failure to come to an agreement raises concerns that another relief bill will not be provided.

The first stimulus check sent to Americans who qualified paid up to $1,200 per individual and $500 per child.

Back in May, the House passed a $3.4 trillion bill called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, while the Senate recently introduced a series of bills known as the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act, which adds up to about $1 trillion in spending

For now, a new stimulus check is on hold until the two sides can agree on terms, according to the report. Both the HEROES Act and the HEALS Act are set to provide checks to be sent directly to Americans.

