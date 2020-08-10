MENU

News

First SEMA, Now ARA

August 10, 2020
Aug. 10, 2020—The Automotive Recyclers Association has announced that its 77th annual convention and exposition will be taking place online. 

The convention was originally scheduled to take place at the Peppermill Resort and Casino in Reno, Nev., but has been moved to a virtual platform due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19. 

ARA Executive Director Sandy Blalock said in a release, "After many discussions, serious consideration, and with the safety of all attendees at the forefront, we have decided to re-direct all of our efforts into transitioning the 77th annual convention into a virtual conference."

More details are to be released in the following weeks regarding when the virtual convention will be held.

