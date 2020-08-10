NIADA CEO Steps Down

Aug. 10, 2020—After 11 years in the position, Steve Jordan has resigned as CEO of the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

President of NIADA, Henry Mullinax, said in a press release, "This news was a shock, but not a surprise—someone of Steve's caliber will always be in demand."

NIADA's board of directors unanimously selected Shaun Petersen, senior vice president of legal and government affairs, to serve as interim executive vice president until a more permanent replacement can be found. A nationwide search for Jordan's successor is under way.

“The association is in a great position for success moving forward and I am confident NIADA leadership and staff will keep the momentum going in service to our membership,” said Jordan, who will remain with NIADA during a 30-day transition period before he leaves to pursue another career in the automotive industry.