Lyft Aims to Keep Drivers Safe During Pandemic

Aug. 7, 2020—Lyft recently announced new measures to keep its drivers safe and confident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ridesharing company is installing plastic vehicle partitions in its drivers' cars, similar to those put up at check-out counters across the country.

Angie Westbrock, vice president of global operations and head of Lyft's COVID-19 response task force, told Fox, “By prioritizing the wellbeing of our drivers, our entire community gains extra peace of mind. We're setting the bar for health and safety in rideshare and will continue to expand our programs and products to continue raising that bar."

The move is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control Prevention recommendations and is expected to be implemented in the coming months, free of charge to drivers.